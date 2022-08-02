Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Affectiva, CrowdEmotion, IBM Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Emotion Detection and Recognition Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Emotion detection and recognition is the process of identifying emotions expressed by individuals and assigning those emotions to specific facial expressions, vocalizations, and/or body language. Emotion detection and recognition technology is used in a variety of applications, including law enforcement, security, marketing, and customer service.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in emotion detection and recognition technology. One is the increasing accuracy of these systems. This is due to advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which allow these systems to better identify and interpret emotions. Another trend is the increasing use of this technology in a variety of applications, such as customer service, market research, and security. This is due to the growing recognition of the potential benefits of using this technology to better understand and respond to the emotions of people.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the emotion detection and recognition market are the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies, the growing need for improved customer experience, and the increasing demand for emotion recognition in security and surveillance applications. AI and machine learning technologies are providing new opportunities for emotion detection and recognition. These technologies are helping to improve the accuracy of emotion detection and recognition systems. The growing need for improved customer experience is another driver of the emotion detection and recognition market. Emotion recognition can help businesses to understand the emotions of their customers and provide them with better service.

Key Market Segments

By Software Facial Expression Recognition Gesture and Posture Recognition Voice Recognition Others

By Technology Biosensors Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others

By Application Law Enforcement Entertainment and Consumer Electronics Marketing and Advertising Others



Key Market Players

Affectiva

CrowdEmotion

IBM Corporation

Kairos AR, Inc.

Noldus Information Technology

NVISO SA

Realeyes

Sentiance NV

