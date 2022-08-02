Physical Security Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | ADT Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems

Global Physical Security Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Physical Security Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Physical security is the protection of people and property from physical harm. It includes the procedures and measures used to protect against fire, theft, vandalism, terrorism, and other physical threats. Physical security measures include locks, alarms, cameras, and guards.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in physical security technology. One is the increasing use of biometrics. This includes fingerprint scanners, iris scanners, and facial recognition systems. These systems are used to identify individuals and to grant or deny access to buildings or other areas. In addition, the other trend is the use of video surveillance. This includes CCTV cameras and other video monitoring systems. These systems are used to deter crime and investigate incidents.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the physical security market include the increasing need for security, the growing number of terrorist attacks, and the increasing number of natural disasters. Other drivers include the increasing cost of security, the growing number of refugees, and the increasing number of people living in urban areas.

Key Market Segments

  • By Component
    • System
    • Services
  • By Organization Size
    • Large Enterprises
    • SMEs
  • By Industry Vertical
    • BFSI
    • Government
    • Retail
    • Transportation
    • Residential
  • By Geography
    • North America
      • The U.S.

Key Players

  • ADT Corporation
  • BAE Systems plc
  • Cisco Systems
  • Genetec Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • PELCO Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH

