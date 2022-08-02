Cellular IoT Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Commsolid GmbH, Gemalto NV, Mediatek Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cellular IoT Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cellular IoT Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cellular IoT is a technology that enables the communication between devices and cellular networks. It allows devices to connect to the internet using cellular data networks, instead of using Wi-Fi or other wired connections. Cellular IoT can be used for a variety of applications, including connecting devices to the internet of things, monitoring and controlling devices remotely, and tracking location.

Key Trends

The key trends in Cellular IoT technology are:

Increased adoption of LTE-M and NB-IoT: LTE-M (Long Term Evolution for Machines) and NB-IoT (NarrowBand Internet of Things) are two low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies that are being increasingly adopted for IoT applications. LTE-M is a higher-power version of NB-IoT and offers higher data rates and lower latency.

eSIMs (embedded SIMs) are becoming increasingly popular in IoT devices as they offer a more flexible and convenient way to connect to cellular networks. eSIMs are embedded into the device and can be remotely activated and deactivated, making it easy to change service providers or plan types.

architecture and is, therefore, easier to deploy.

Key Drivers

The rise in number of IoT devices is anticipated to lead to the growth of the market. For instance, the number of IoT devices grew by nearly 25.6% from 2017 to 2020. This rapid growth is driving the need for cellular IoT, as it provides a wide coverage area and higher data rates than other technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In addition, the increasing number of IoT devices is generating large amounts of data, which need to be transmitted efficiently. Further, cellular IoT devices need to be low power consumption to extend the battery life. This is a key driver for the adoption of cellular IoT, as it consumes less power than other technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Moreover, various governments are investing in the development of cellular IoT infrastructure.

Key Market Segments

By Component Hardware Software & Services

By Type 3G 4G 5G Others



By Industry Vertical Retail Energy Healthcare Smart City Manufacturing



Key Players

Commsolid GmbH

Gemalto NV

Mediatek Inc.

Mistbase Communication System

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sequans Communication

Sierra Wireless

Telit Communications PLC

Texas Instruments

