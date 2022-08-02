Data Center Infrastructure Management Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | ABB, CommScope, Cormant

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Center Infrastructure Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) refers to the process of managing and monitoring the physical infrastructure of a data center. This includes the servers, storage, networking, and other equipment that make up the data center. DCIM tools help organizations to track and manage this infrastructure, as well as to optimize its performance.

Key Trends

The key trends in Data Center Infrastructure Management technology are virtualization, cloud computing, and green IT.

Virtualization is the process of creating a virtual version of something, such as a server, a desktop, or an operating system. Virtualization allows you to run multiple virtual machines on a single physical machine. This can lead to increased efficiency and utilization, as well as cost savings. Cloud computing is a model for providing IT services over the Internet. Cloud computing allows businesses to pay for only the resources they use, on demand. This can lead to increased flexibility and scalability, as well as reduced IT costs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market are the need to manage data center infrastructure effectively and efficiently. Data center infrastructure has become more complex and dynamic, with the need to support new technologies and services. The demand for data center infrastructure management has been growing due to the need to manage data center resources effectively and efficiently. The other drivers of the DCIM market include the need for real-time monitoring of data center infrastructure, the need to reduce data center downtime, and the need for energy efficiency.

Key Market Segments

By Deployment On-Premise Colocation

By Component Software Solutions & Services



By Data Center Size Small & Medium Sized Data Centers Large Data Centers



By Industry Vertical Healthcare IT & Telecommunication BFSI Commercial



Key Players

ABB

CommScope

Cormant

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Rackwise

RF Code

Schneider Electric

