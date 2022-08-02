Automation Testing Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Tricentis, Qualitest, Cognizant

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automation Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automation Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automation testing is the process of testing a software application using automation tools to execute test cases and report the results. Automation tools can either be commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products or open-source tools. There are many benefits of automation testing, including the ability to execute test cases faster than manual testing, run test cases unattended, reduce the cost of testing, improve test coverage, and enable parallel execution of test cases.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in automation testing technology:

The use of open source tools is on the rise. This is due to the fact that they are typically more affordable than commercial tools, and they offer a wider range of features.

Cloud-based testing is becoming more popular. This is because it allows for more flexibility and scalability.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is increasing. This is because these technologies can help to automate the testing process, making it more efficient.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers for automation testing which include:

Increased Efficiency: Automation testing can help increase the efficiency of the testing process by automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks. This can free up time for testers to focus on more important tasks.

Increased Accuracy: Automation testing can help improve the accuracy of test results by reducing human error.

Increased Coverage: Automation testing can help increase the coverage of the testing process by automating tests for different browsers, platforms, and devices.

Key Market Segments

By Endpoint Interface Mobile Web Desktop Others

By Component Testing Type Services



By Industry Vertical Healthcare BFSI Logistics and Transportation IT & Telecom Government



Key Players

Tricentis

Qualitest

Cognizant

Capgemini

Wipro Limited

Accenture

TCS

Microsoft Corporation

