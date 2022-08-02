Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc.

Posted on 2022-08-02 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital therapeutics is an emerging field that uses digital technologies to improve patient outcomes. DTx interventions are evidence-based, clinically validated software applications that are used to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. DTx interventions are delivered through digital platforms such as mobile apps, wearables, and web-based programs.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20261/

Key Trends

The key trends in DTx technology are:

  • Increased focus on patient engagement: There is an increased focus on patient engagement and adherence with DTx therapies. This is because DTx therapies have been shown to be more effective when patients are more engaged in their treatment.
  • Increased use of data: DTx therapies are becoming more data-driven. This is because the data collected from DTx therapies can be used to improve the efficacy of the therapy and to identify new therapeutic targets.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of DTx market are the unmet medical needs of patients, the high cost of traditional therapeutics, and the need for personalized care.

The unmet medical needs of patients are the primary driver of DTx market. There are a number of conditions for which there are no effective treatments available. This creates a demand for new therapies that can address these unmet needs. The high cost of traditional therapeutics is another driver of DTx market.

Key Market Segments

  • By Product Type
    • Devices
    • Software
  • By Sales Channel
    • Business-to-Business (B2B)
    • Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
  • By Application
    • Diabetes
    • Obesity
    • Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
    • Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease
    • Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)
    • Others

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20261

Key Players

  • Click Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)
  • Happify, Inc.
  • Kaia Health
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Omada Health, Inc.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution