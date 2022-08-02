Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital therapeutics is an emerging field that uses digital technologies to improve patient outcomes. DTx interventions are evidence-based, clinically validated software applications that are used to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. DTx interventions are delivered through digital platforms such as mobile apps, wearables, and web-based programs.

Key Trends

The key trends in DTx technology are:

Increased focus on patient engagement: There is an increased focus on patient engagement and adherence with DTx therapies. This is because DTx therapies have been shown to be more effective when patients are more engaged in their treatment.

Increased use of data: DTx therapies are becoming more data-driven. This is because the data collected from DTx therapies can be used to improve the efficacy of the therapy and to identify new therapeutic targets.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of DTx market are the unmet medical needs of patients, the high cost of traditional therapeutics, and the need for personalized care.

The unmet medical needs of patients are the primary driver of DTx market. There are a number of conditions for which there are no effective treatments available. This creates a demand for new therapies that can address these unmet needs. The high cost of traditional therapeutics is another driver of DTx market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Devices Software

By Sales Channel Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumer (B2C)



By Application Diabetes Obesity Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) Others



Key Players

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Happify, Inc.

Kaia Health

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

