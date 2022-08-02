Phase Change Material Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Advansa B.V., BASF SE, Cryopak Inc.

Posted on 2022-08-02 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Phase Change Material Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Phase Change Material Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Phase change materials are substances that can change from one physical state to another, such as from a solid to a liquid or from a liquid to a gas. The change in state can be caused by a change in temperature, pressure, or both. When a phase change material changes from one state to another, it absorbs or releases energy, which can be used to heat or cool a space.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20252/

Key Trends

The key trends in Phase Change Material technology are the development of new materials with improved performance, the miniaturization of phase change materials, and the integration of phase change materials into new applications. The development of new phase change materials is driven by the need for improved performance, such as higher thermal conductivity, lower melting point, and longer lifetime. In addition, new materials are being developed to address the challenges of miniaturization and integration into new applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Phase Change Material market are its superior thermal management properties, recyclability, and low cost. Phase Change Materials (PCMs) are a type of material that can change phase (solid, liquid, or gas) in response to a change in temperature. PCMs have a high latent heat of fusion, meaning that they can absorb and release large amounts of heat energy when they change phase. This makes them ideal for thermal management applications, where they can be used to store and release heat energy as needed.

Key Market Segments

  • By Type
    • Organic
    • Inorganic
    • Bio-based
  • By Application
    • Building and Construction
    • Energy Storage
    • HVAC
    • Shipping and Transportation
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20252/

Key Market Players

  • Advansa B.V.
  • BASF SE
  • Cryopak Inc.
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
  • Entropy Solutions
  • Microtek Laboratories, Inc.
  • Outlast Technologies LLC
  • Phase Change Energy Solutions

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution