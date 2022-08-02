Web Content Management Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Microsoft Corporation Oracle

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Web Content Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Web Content Management Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Web Content Management (WCM) is a process for organizing, storing, and delivering content to websites. WCM includes both the technology and the methodology used to manage web content. The technology component of WCM includes the tools and platforms used to create, store, and deliver web content. This can include content management systems (CMS), web hosting platforms, and web development tools. The methodology component of WCM includes the processes and policies used to manage web content. This can include workflows, content governance, and taxonomies.

Key Trends

The key trends in the web content management market are:

A headless CMS is a Content Management System that enables you to manage your content in a database or other back-end storage, without having to deal with the presentation layer. This allows you to decouple your content from your presentation, making it more flexible and easier to manage.

A decoupled CMS is a Content Management System that enables you to manage your content and your presentation separately. This allows you to change your presentation without affecting your content, and vice versa.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers for the web content management market. Firstly, the ever-increasing amount of web content that needs to be managed. This is especially true for businesses, who are finding that they need to manage ever-larger amounts of web content as their online presence grows. Secondly, the need for businesses to be able to manage this content in a way that is efficient and effective. This means having the ability to easily create, edit, and publish content, as well as track and manage versions and approvals. Thirdly, the need for businesses to be able to personalize their web content for different audiences. This might involve creating different versions of content for different countries or regions, or for different customer segments. Finally, the need for businesses to be able to integrate their web content management system with other business systems, such as their CRM or ERP system.

Key Market Segments

By Component Solution Services

By Application Website Management Workflow Management Document Management Social Media Management Others

By Deployment Mode Cloud-based On-premises

By Industry Vertical BFSI IT & Telecom Government Media & Entertainment



Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Adobe

HubSpot

Webflow

Progress Software Corporation

