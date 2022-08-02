Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | | Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes, Lesaffre, Lallemand, Protexin

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are typically found in the gut of humans and animals. These microorganisms provide a number of benefits to their host, including aiding in the digestion of food, helping to prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria, and producing vitamins and other compounds that are essential for good health. Probiotics are available in a variety of forms, including powders, capsules, and liquids. Animal feed that contains probiotics can help to improve the health of livestock and promote growth and development.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in probiotics technology for animal feed. Firstly, there is a trend towards using more natural and organic ingredients in probiotics formulations. This is in line with the general trend in the animal feed industry towards using more natural and organic ingredients. Secondly, there is a trend towards using more specific and targeted probiotics strains in formulations. This is in response to the increasing understanding of the gut microbiome and the role that specific probiotic strains can play in promoting gut health.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the probiotics in animal feed market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for animal-derived food products, such as meat, milk, and eggs. This is due to the growing population and the changing dietary habits of people around the world. The second driver is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics for animals. This is especially true for livestock, as probiotics can improve their digestive health and help them better absorb nutrients from their feed. Probiotics can also help animals to maintain a healthy weight, and this is becoming increasingly important as the world becomes more health-conscious. Finally, the increasing cost of traditional animal feed is another driver of the probiotics in animal feed market.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Yeast and Fungi

Bacteria

By Livestock

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Pets

Aquaculture

Other livestock

By Form

Dry

Liquid

Key Players

Alltech

Adisseo

Land O’Lakes

Evonik Industries

DuPont de Nemours

Kerry

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Novozymes, Lesaffre

Lallemand, Protexin

