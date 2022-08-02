Nanocellulose Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Nippon Paper Group, CelluForce, CelluComp

Nanocellulose is a material made from cellulose, the main component of plant cell walls. It is a nanomaterial, meaning it is composed of particles that are less than 100 nanometers in size. Nanocellulose has a number of unique properties, including high strength, stiffness, and transparency. It is also biodegradable and renewable.

Key Trends

The key trends in Nanocellulose technology are the development of new methods for the production of nanocellulose, the development of new applications for nanocellulose, and the increasing commercialization of nanocellulose.

Key Drivers

Nanocellulose is a new material made from plant fibers that are processed to create very thin, strong sheets. This material has many potential applications, including use as a food additive, packaging material, and building material.

One of the key drivers of the nanocellulose market is the increasing demand from the food industry. Nanocellulose can be used as a food additive to improve the texture, mouthfeel, and nutritional value of food products.

Market Segments

By Product

  • Nano fibrillated cellulose
  • Nanocrystalline cellulose
  • Bacterial cellulose
  • Micro fibrillated cellulose

By Raw Material

  • Wood
  • Non-wood

By Application

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Composites
  • Bio-Medical
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food and Beverages
  • Paint
  • others

Key Players

  • Nippon Paper Group
  • CelluForce
  • CelluComp
  • Kruger
  • Borregaard
  • American Process Inc.
  • Sappi Ltd
  • FPInnovations

