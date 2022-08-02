Social Media Analytics Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Social Media Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Social media analytics is the process of deriving meaning from social media data in order to make better business decisions. It involves using tools and methods to collect, analyze, and interpret social media data, such as posts, comments, and likes.

The goal of social media analytics is to help businesses understand what people are saying about them online, identify trends and Sentiment, and make better decisions about marketing, product development, and customer service.

Key Players

Clarabridge, Inc

Brandwatch

Buffer

NetBase

Hootsuite Inc

Digimind

Meltwater

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in social media analytics include:

Increased focus on customer experience: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand how their customers feel about their products and services. This information can be used to improve the customer experience.

More accurate target marketing: Social media data can be used to help businesses identify their target market more accurately. This information can be used to create more targeted marketing campaigns.

Greater insights into customer behavior: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand why customers behave the way they do. This information can be used to improve customer retention and loyalty.

Improved product development: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand what customers want. This information can be used to develop products that are more likely to be successful.

Market Segments

By Components

Solutions

Services

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

By Application

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Others

By Deployment Mode

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Analytics Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytic

Descriptive Analytics

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others



