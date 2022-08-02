Social Media Analytics Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Social Media Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Social media analytics is the process of deriving meaning from social media data in order to make better business decisions. It involves using tools and methods to collect, analyze, and interpret social media data, such as posts, comments, and likes.

The goal of social media analytics is to help businesses understand what people are saying about them online, identify trends and Sentiment, and make better decisions about marketing, product development, and customer service.

Key Players

  • Clarabridge, Inc
  • Brandwatch
  • Buffer
  • NetBase
  • Hootsuite Inc
  • Digimind
  • Meltwater

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in social media analytics include:

  • Increased focus on customer experience: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand how their customers feel about their products and services. This information can be used to improve the customer experience.
  • More accurate target marketing: Social media data can be used to help businesses identify their target market more accurately. This information can be used to create more targeted marketing campaigns.
  • Greater insights into customer behavior: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand why customers behave the way they do. This information can be used to improve customer retention and loyalty.
  • Improved product development: Social media data can be used to help businesses understand what customers want. This information can be used to develop products that are more likely to be successful.

Market Segments

By Components

  • Solutions
  • Services
  • Consulting
  • Support and Maintenance
  • Deployment and Integration

By Application

  • Sales and Marketing Management
  • Customer Experience Management
  • Competitive Intelligence
  • Risk Management and Fraud Detection
  • Public Safety and Law Enforcement
  • Others

By Deployment Mode

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

By Analytics Type

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Prescriptive Analytics
  • Diagnostic Analytic
  • Descriptive Analytics

By Vertical

  • BFSI
  • Retail and Consumer Goods
  • Government and Public Sector
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • IT and Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Others

Reasons to buy Social Media Analytics Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

