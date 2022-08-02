Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), also known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot on board. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

Key Players

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

BAE Systems

DJI

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Trends and Drivers

The following are some of the key trends that are currently shaping the market:

Increased demand for UAVs: There is a growing demand for UAVs from both the commercial and military sectors. This is being driven by the need for increased situational awareness and the ability to conduct operations in hostile or difficult to access environments.

Improved UAV technology: The technology used in UAVs is constantly improving, making them more reliable and capable. Newer UAVs are able to stay in the air for longer periods of time and carry heavier payloads.

Increased regulation: As the use of UAVs grows, so does the need for regulation. Governments are starting to put in place rules and regulations governing the use of UAVs in order to ensure safety and minimize the risk of accidents.

Growing commercial market: The commercial market for UAVs is growing rapidly as businesses look to capitalize on the many benefits they offer. UAVs are being used for a variety of tasks such as surveying, mapping, and delivery.

Market Segments

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

By Application

Military & Defense

Civil & Commercial

Logistics & Transportation

Construction & Mining

Others

By Weight

Less Than 50 Kg

More Than 50 Kg

