VCSEL Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "VCSEL Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) are a type of semiconductor laser diode with optical cavity aligned perpendicular to the p-n junction. Unlike edge-emitting lasers (EELs), VCSELs emit light perpendicular to the surface of the chip, allowing for a simpler fabrication process and more compact packaging. VCSELs are used in a variety of applications including data communications, optical storage, and medical imaging.

VCSELs are made from a variety of semiconductor materials including gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), and aluminum gallium arsenide (AlGaAs). The active region of the VCSEL is typically a quantum well structure with a gain material sandwiched between two layers of lower-index material. The lower-index material acts as an optical confinement layer and the upper-index material acts as an optical reflector. VCSELs typically have a diameter of less than 100 microns and a length of a few microns.

Key Players

II-VI Incorporated

Broadcom

Finisar Corporation

IQE PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Princeton Optronics

Ultra Communications

Key Trends and Drivers

VCSELs offer a number of advantages over other types of lasers. VCSELs can be fabricated using a variety of methods including photolithography, making them compatible with standard semiconductor manufacturing processes. VCSELs also have a very small beam divergence, making them ideal for applications such as data communications and medical imaging. Additionally, VCSELs can be operated at very high speeds, making them suitable for use in optical storage applications.

The data communication application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-speed data communication is driving the growth of this application. VCSELs are widely used in data communication applications such as Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and InfiniBand.

Market Segments

By Type

Single-Mode VCSEL

Multimode VCSEL

By Application

Data Communications

Infrared Illumination

Sensing

Pumping

GPS

Others

