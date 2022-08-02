Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

LBS is a technology that uses location data to provide services or information to users. These services can be based on the user’s current location, their search history, or their preferences. RTLS is a technology that uses real-time location data to track and manage assets. This data can be used to improve asset utilization, optimize workflows, and improve safety and security.

Key Players

  • AiRISTA Flow
  • Apple
  • Aruba Networks
  • CenTrak
  • Cisco
  • Ericsson
  • ESRI
  • GE Healthcare
  • Google
  • Navigine
  • NTT Docomo

Key Trends and Drivers

Location-based services (LBS) are software services that use location data to provide information or services to mobile device users. LBS can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing navigation directions, finding local businesses, or tracking the location of assets.

Real-time location systems (RTLS) are a type of LBS that use sensor-based technology to track the location of objects or people in real time. RTLS can be used for a variety of applications, such as tracking the location of assets in a warehouse or monitoring the movement of patients in a hospital.

Some of the key trends in the LBS and RTLS market include:

  • The increasing use of LBS and RTLS in asset tracking and fleet management applications.
  • The growing adoption of LBS and RTLS in the healthcare industry.
  • The increasing use of LBS and RTLS in location-based marketing applications.
  • The growing adoption of LBS and RTLS in the automotive industry.

Market Segments

By Component

  • Platforms
  • Hardware
  • Services

By Location Type

  • Outdoor
  • Indoor

By Application

  • Tracking and Navigation
  • Marketing and Advertisement
  • Location-based Social Networks
  • Location-based Health Monitoring
  • Others

By Vertical

  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Retail
  • Government
  • Manufacturing
  • Tourism and Hospitality
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Reasons to buy Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

