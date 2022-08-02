Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

LBS is a technology that uses location data to provide services or information to users. These services can be based on the user’s current location, their search history, or their preferences. RTLS is a technology that uses real-time location data to track and manage assets. This data can be used to improve asset utilization, optimize workflows, and improve safety and security.

Key Players

AiRISTA Flow

Apple

Aruba Networks

CenTrak

Cisco

Ericsson

ESRI

GE Healthcare

Google

Navigine

NTT Docomo

Key Trends and Drivers

Location-based services (LBS) are software services that use location data to provide information or services to mobile device users. LBS can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing navigation directions, finding local businesses, or tracking the location of assets.

Real-time location systems (RTLS) are a type of LBS that use sensor-based technology to track the location of objects or people in real time. RTLS can be used for a variety of applications, such as tracking the location of assets in a warehouse or monitoring the movement of patients in a hospital.

Some of the key trends in the LBS and RTLS market include:

The increasing use of LBS and RTLS in asset tracking and fleet management applications.

The growing adoption of LBS and RTLS in the healthcare industry.

The increasing use of LBS and RTLS in location-based marketing applications.

The growing adoption of LBS and RTLS in the automotive industry.

Market Segments

By Component

Platforms

Hardware

Services

By Location Type

Outdoor

Indoor

By Application

Tracking and Navigation

Marketing and Advertisement

Location-based Social Networks

Location-based Health Monitoring

Others

By Vertical

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Tourism and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

