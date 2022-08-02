Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device that measures the physical geometry of an object. It does this by taking measurements at specific points on the object’s surface and then using these measurements to calculate the object’s dimensions. The measurements are typically taken with a laser or a touch probe, and the data is then analyzed by a computer.

CMM technology has been around for several decades, but it has only recently become widely used in manufacturing. This is due to the advances in computer technology that have made it possible to quickly and accurately analyze the data collected by the CMM.

Key Players

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform Inc.

Eley Metrology

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Keyence Corporation

Metronor

Key Trends and Drivers

The key drivers for the market growth are the increasing demand for quality control and inspection in the automotive and aerospace industries, and the growing adoption of 3D printing technology.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of CMMs. The automotive industry is undergoing a shift from traditional manufacturing methods to 3D printing and additive manufacturing. This is resulting in the need for more accurate and precise measurement of automotive parts and components. As a result, the demand for CMMs in the automotive industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The aerospace industry is the second-largest end-user of CMMs. The increasing demand for quality control and inspection in the aerospace industry is driving the growth of the CMM market. The aerospace industry is highly regulated, and there is a need for accurate and precise measurement of aerospace components. CMMs are used for the inspection of aircraft components, such as fuselage, wings, and engines.

Market Segments

By Offering

Product

Services

By Product Type

Stationary

Portable

By Application

Inspection

Reverse Engineering

By End-User

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Electronics

Others

