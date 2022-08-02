Waste Management Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size Estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Waste Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Waste management helps to manage waste products and by-products from various industries. It helps to reduce the environmental impact of waste and to recycle valuable resources. Waste management can be used to process and recycle a variety of waste materials, including paper, plastic, metal, glass, and electronics.

Key Players

Biffa Group

Waste Management Inc.

Waste Connections

Veolia

SUEZ

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Recology

Key Trends and Drivers

The waste management market is constantly evolving in order to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. Some of the key trends that are currently shaping the waste management market include:

The move towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly waste management practices. This includes a focus on recycling and composting, as well as a move away from traditional landfill practices.

The increasing use of technology in waste management. This includes the use of sensors and other devices to track and manage waste, as well as the use of data analytics to help identify trends and optimize waste management processes.

The growing focus on the circular economy. This concept aims to keep resources in use for as long as possible and to minimize waste. It is becoming increasingly relevant to the waste management market as businesses and consumers alike look for ways to be more sustainable.

The rise of the sharing economy. This trend is seeing an increase in the use of shared resources, such as waste management services. This is often done through apps and other digital platforms, which makes it easier for businesses and consumers to find and use these services.

Market Segments

By Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Industrial Solid Waste

By Treatment

Open Dumping

Disposal Landfill Recycling Incineration/Combustion Composting/Anaerobic Digestion



By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Plastics

Food

Glass

Others

