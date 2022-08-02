Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Anti–counterfeit packaging is a type of packaging that is designed to deter counterfeiting. It can include features such as holograms, watermarks, and special inks that are difficult to copy. The goal of anti–counterfeit packaging is to make it more difficult and costly for counterfeiters to produce fake products. This can help protect consumers from buying counterfeit goods, and it can also help businesses protect their brand reputation.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20117/

Key Players

3M

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

DuPont

Systech International

Advanced Track and Trace

Alpvision

Key Trends and Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the growing need to protect the brands and products from counterfeiting, and the increasing popularity of digital printing technology.

There are a few key trends in anti–counterfeit packaging:

One is the use of more sophisticated materials that are difficult to replicate. This can include things like holograms, microprinting, and special inks that are only visible under certain conditions (UV light, for example). Another trend is the use of serial numbers and QR codes that can be used to track products and ensure that they are genuine. Finally, there is a trend towards using tamper–evident packaging that makes it obvious if a product has been opened or tampered with.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20117/

Market Segments

By Technology

Labels

Hologram images

Bar codes

FRID

Others

By Features

Tamper evidence

Forensic markets

Overt

Track and Trace

Covert

Others

By End-User

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Apparel

Food and beverages

Automotive

Others

Reasons to buy Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20117/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700