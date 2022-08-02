Construction and heavy equipment telematics Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Construction and heavy equipment telematics report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Construction and heavy equipment telematics market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Construction and heavy equipment telematics is the use of technology to track and manage construction and heavy equipment. This can include GPS tracking, engine monitoring, and other data collection and analysis tools. The goal of construction and heavy equipment telematics is to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in this market include the increasing demand for hybrid and electric construction equipment, the growing popularity of construction equipment rental services, and the increasing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence in construction and heavy equipment telematics.

The construction and heavy equipment telematics market is being driven by the increasing demand for hybrid and electric construction equipment.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20758

Market Segments

The construction & heavy equipment telematics market is segmented by solution, industry, technology, and region. By solution, the market is classified into asset tracking, fuel management, diagnostics, navigation, and others. Based on industry, it is bifurcated into construction, agriculture, and mining. On the basis of technology, it is divided into cellular, and satellite. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global construction & heavy equipment telematics market includes players such as Verizon, Trimble Inc, Hexagon AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Topcon Corporation, ACTIA Group, Sierra Wireless, OrbComm, CalAmp, and WebFleet Solutions B.V.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20758

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of construction and heavy equipment telematics.

First, these systems can help improve safety and compliance on construction sites. By tracking the location and status of equipment, telematics can help ensure that only authorized personnel are operating machinery and that safety procedures are being followed.

Additionally, telematics can help improve productivity on construction sites. By providing real-time tracking of equipment and personnel, telematics can help construction managers optimize the use of resources and minimize downtime.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700