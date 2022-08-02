Power quality equipment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Power quality equipment is designed to improve the quality of the power supplied to electrical equipment. It can be used to correct problems with the power supply, such as voltage fluctuations, power outages, and harmonics. Power quality equipment can also be used to improve the efficiency of electrical equipment and to protect against power surges.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Power Quality Equipment technology.

First, there is a trend toward more sophisticated and accurate monitoring of power quality. This is being driven by the need for improved grid stability and the desire to avoid blackouts.

Second, there is a trend toward more reliable and efficient power quality equipment. This is being driven by the need for improved grid stability and the desire to avoid blackouts.

Third, there is a trend toward more environmentally friendly power quality equipment. This is being driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the desire to improve air quality. fourth, there is a trend toward more user-friendly power quality equipment.

Market Segments

The power quality equipment market is segmented by equipment, phase, end-use, and region. By equipment, the market is classified into surge arresters, surge protection devices, harmonic filters, and others. Based on phase, it is bifurcated into single-phase, and three-phase. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into residential, commercial, industries, utilities, and transportation. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global power quality equipment market includes players such as Eaton, ABB Inc, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Toshiba, Emerson, Legrand, Honeywell, AMETEK PowerBar, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Power Quality Equipment market include the increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, the need for efficient power utilization, and the stringent government regulations regarding power quality. The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply is due to the growing dependence of industries on electrical power. The need for efficient power utilization is driven by the need to reduce energy costs. The stringent government regulations regarding power quality are aimed at protecting the environment and human health from the harmful effects of electrical power.

