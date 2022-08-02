Artificial intelligence in genomics Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Artificial intelligence in genomics report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Artificial intelligence in genomics market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence in genomics is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to the field of genomics. Genomics is the study of the entire set of genes in an organism, and AI techniques can be used to help analyze and interpret this data. AI can be used to help identify patterns and trends in genomic data, and to make predictions about the function of genes and their role in disease. AI is also being used to develop new methods for DNA sequencing and to design new drugs and treatments based on genomic data.

Market Segmentation

The Artificial Intelligence In Genomics market is segmented by technology, application, end-user and region. By technology, the market is divided into machine learning and computer vision. By application, the market is bifurcated into genome sequencing, gene editing and gene mapping. By end-user the market is classified into pharmaceutical companies and research bodies. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics market are IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, BenevolentAI, Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, Freenome Holdings, Inc., MolecularMatch Inc., and Cambridge Cancer Genomics.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Artificial Intelligence in Genomics market are the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the need for early detection of diseases, and the decreasing cost of sequencing.

Personalized medicine is a rapidly growing field that is enabled by the use of Artificial Intelligence In Genomics. Personalized medicine is the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual patient. In the past, treatments were based on the average patient. However, with the advent of personalized medicine, treatments can be based on the specific characteristics of the individual patient. This is made possible by the use of Artificial Intelligence In Genomics to analyze the patient’s genome.

The need for early detection of diseases is another key driver of the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics market. Early detection of diseases is important because it allows for early treatment and the potential for better outcomes. The use of Artificial Intelligence In Genomics can help to identify diseases early, before they become symptomatic.

