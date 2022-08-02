lithium-ion battery anode Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Ecograf , Epsilon Carbon Private Limited, Guangdong Kaijin New Energy Technology

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global lithium-ion battery anode report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on lithium-ion battery anode market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A lithium-ion battery anode is a type of battery anode made from lithium. Lithium is a relatively new material for battery anodes, only having been used since the early 1990s. Lithium has a number of advantages over other materials used for battery anodes, such as carbon. Lithium is much lighter than other materials, so a lithium-ion battery can be made much smaller and lighter than other types of batteries. Lithium also has a higher charge density, meaning that a lithium-ion battery can store more energy than other types of batteries.

Key Trends

The key trends in lithium-ion battery anode technology are the development of new materials with higher capacity and lower cost, as well as the use of nanotechnology to improve the performance of existing materials.

One of the most promising new materials for lithium-ion battery anodes is silicon. Silicon has a much higher capacity than the current standard anode material, graphite, and can theoretically store up to 10 times as much energy. However, silicon is also much more expensive than graphite, and it has a tendency to expand and contract during charging and discharging, which can damage the battery.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20766

Market Segmentation

The lithium-ion battery anode market is segmented by materials, battery product, end-use, and region. By materials, the market is classified into active anode materials and anode binders. By battery product, the market is divided into cell and battery pack. By end-use the market is bifurcated into automotive and non-automotive. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the lithium-ion battery anode market are Aekyung Petrochemical , Amsted Graphite Materials, Beiterui New Materials Group Co, Ecograf , Epsilon Carbon Private Limited, Guangdong Kaijin New Energy Technology Corp , Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., International Graphite , JFE Chemical Corporation, and Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20766

Key Drivers

Lithium-Ion Battery Anode market is driven by the increase in demand for portable electronic devices, rise in electric vehicle sales, and government initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles. The increase in demand for portable electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets is expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery Anode market. The rise in electric vehicle sales is expected to drive the market for Lithium-Ion Battery Anode as these batteries are used in electric vehicles. The government initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles is another driver for the Lithium-Ion Battery Anode market.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700