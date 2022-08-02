Agricultural Biologicals Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Agrinos Inc., Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Isagro

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Agricultural Biologicals report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Agricultural Biologicals market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Agricultural biologicals are products that are used to improve plant growth or yield, or to protect plants from pests. Biologicals can be either living organisms, such as bacteria or fungi, or products derived from living organisms, such as enzymes or hormones. Biologicals are used in a variety of ways, including as seed treatments, foliar sprays, and soil amendments.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Agricultural Biologicals technology:

1. The use of biopesticides and biocontrol agents is on the rise. This is due to the growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemical pesticides and the need for more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

2. The development of new and more effective biological control agents is a major focus of research and development in this field.

3. The use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is also becoming more common in agriculture. This is because GMOs can provide resistance to pests and diseases, and can also improve crop yields.

4. There is also a trend towards the use of more natural and organic methods in agriculture. This includes the use of compost, manure and other organic materials to fertilize crops, and the use of natural predators to control pests.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product type, mode of application, crop type and region. By product type, the market is classified into microbials, macrobials, semi chemicals, natural products. By mode of application, the market is divided into foliar spray, soil and seed treatment. By crop type, the market is bifurcated into cereals, oilseeds, fruits and others. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are Agri Life, Agrinos Inc., Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited), BASF SE, Bayer AG, Isagro (PI Industries), Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG and The Dow Chemical Company .

Key Drivers

Agricultural biologicals are products derived from living organisms that are used to improve crop productivity and quality. They include a wide range of products, such as microorganisms, enzymes, plant extracts, and animal-derived products.

The key drivers of the agricultural biologicals market include the increasing demand for organic food, the need for sustainable agriculture, and the growing awareness of the benefits of these products. Other factors that are driving the market growth include the government support for the use of agricultural biologicals, the increasing investments in research and development, and the favourable regulations in some countries.

