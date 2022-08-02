Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of physical objects, devices, and sensors that are connected to the internet and can collect and exchange data. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for secure, transparent, and tamper-proof transactions.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Blockchain IoT technology that are worth mentioning. First, the technology is becoming more decentralized, which is allowing for more secure and efficient transactions. Secondly, the use of smart contracts is on the rise, as they provide a way to automate transactions and reduce the need for third-party intermediaries. Finally, more and more companies are beginning to experiment with blockchain-based applications, which has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the internet of things.

Market Segmentation

The blockchain IoT market is segmented by component, application, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and platform, services. By application, the market is classified into smart contract, security, and asset tracking, management. By industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, building management and others. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the blockchain IoT market are The Linux Foundation, KrypC, Microsoft, Amazon, Ethereum Foundation, Cisco Systems, IoTEX, IBM, Intel and R3.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the blockchain IoT market are the need for secure data sharing, the need for tamper-proof data, and the need for real-time data sharing.

The need for secure data sharing is driven by the fact that IoT devices are often collecting sensitive data. This data needs to be protected from tampering and unauthorized access. Blockchain provides a secure way to share data across a network of devices.

The need for tamper-proof data is driven by the fact that IoT devices are often collecting data that needs to be verifiable. Blockchain provides a way to ensure that data has not been tampered with.

