Motor Monitoring Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

Global Motor Monitoring report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Motor Monitoring market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Motor Monitoring is the process of observing and recording the performance of an electric motor. This can be done by monitoring the current, voltage, and power consumption of the motor, as well as the speed and torque. By monitoring these parameters, it is possible to detect problems with the motor, such as excessive vibration or excessive heat.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in motor monitoring technology. One is the development of condition-based monitoring systems. These systems monitor the health of a motor by constantly assessing factors like vibration, temperature, and current draw. When a problem is detected, the system can alert the operator so that the issue can be addressed before it causes a failure.

Another trend is the use of data analytics to improve motor monitoring. By analyzing data from condition-based monitoring systems, operators can identify patterns that may indicate an impending failure. This allows them to take proactive measures to prevent a failure from occurring.

Market Segments

The Motor Monitoring Market is segmented by offering, monitoring process, end use, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated as hardware and software. By monitoring process, it is divided into oil analysis, motor current analysis, ultrasound, thermography, vibration analysis, and others. By end use, it is classified into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Motor Monitoring Market includes players such as Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, ABB, National Instruments, SKF Group, Siemens, ALS Limited and Parker-Hannifin.

Key Drivers

The major drivers for this market include the growing demand for predictive maintenance and asset management, increasing need for compliance with government regulations, and the need to reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

The motor monitoring market is growing due to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance and asset management. With the help of motor monitoring, users can detect the early signs of a motor failure, which helps them schedule the maintenance before the failure occurs. This helps in reducing the downtime and maintenance costs. Additionally, motor monitoring helps in reducing the chances of safety hazards, as it can detect the problems at an early stage.

