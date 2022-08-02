Educational toys Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Melissa & Doug, Gigotoys, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, MAIER Group

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Educational toys report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Educational toys market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Educational toys are designed to help children learn about various academic subjects, such as math, science, and language arts. These toys typically feature colorful designs and engaging gameplay that can capture a child’s attention and help them retain information. Many educational toys also offer different levels of difficulty to challenge children as they progress. Some popular educational toys include building blocks, flashcards, and board games.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21751

Market Segments

The Educational Toys Market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into activity toys, games and puzzles, construction toys, dolls and accessories, outdoor and sport toys, and others. By application, it is bifurcated into infant/ preschool, kids 6-8 years and 9-11 years. By distribution channel, it is categorized into online and offline. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Educational Toys Market report includes players such as LEGO,, MindWare, Safari,, Simba-Dickie Group, MGA Entertainment, Melissa & Doug, Gigotoys, Giochi Preziosi, PLAYMOBIL, MAIER Group, and Vtech Holdings

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21751

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the educational toys market is the growing focus on early childhood education. This has led to an increase in the demand for educational toys that can help children learn basic concepts such as numbers, shapes, and colors. Another driver of the market is the rise in disposable incomes, which has led to an increase in spending on toys and other children’s products.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700