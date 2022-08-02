Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2021-2031 | Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc.

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) is a software application that helps laboratories manage their operations, including patient testing and results. LIS provides a central database for storing and sharing information, and can be used to track patient information, test results, and laboratory equipment. LIS can also help laboratories improve their efficiency and quality control by providing tools for managing workflow and tracking performance.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in LIS technology is the move towards cloud-based systems. This means that instead of having a local server that stores all of the data for a laboratory, the data is instead stored on a remote server that can be accessed by authorized users from anywhere in the world. This gives laboratories much more flexibility in terms of where they can store their data, and it also makes it easier to share data with other laboratories or research institutions.

Another key trend is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in LIS systems. This is being used to help automate some of the tasks that are typically carried out by laboratory staff, such as data entry and quality control. AI can also be used to help interpret data, which can speed up the process of making new discoveries.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market are the increasing demand for integrated systems, the need for automated data management, and the growing need for cost-effective solutions. Integrated systems provide a number of advantages over traditional stand-alone systems, including improved workflow and data management, and reduced costs. Automated data management systems help to improve accuracy and efficiency, and to reduce the chances of human error. Cost-effective solutions are also becoming increasingly important, as laboratories look to reduce operating costs.

Market Segments

By Products

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Delivery Mode

On-premise LIS

Web-based LIS

Cloud-based LIS

Key Players

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Epic Corporation Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

SCC Soft Computer

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

CompuGroup Medical AG

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Merge Healthcare, Inc.

Orchard Software Corporation.

