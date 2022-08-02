liquid ring vacuum pumps Market Size In 2022 : Top Countries Data with CAGR Value, Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Key companies and Growth Insights to 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

A liquid ring vacuum pumps uses a rotating impeller to draw in liquid from the surrounding environment and create a vacuum. The liquid ring seal prevents the escape of gas or vapor from the pump chamber. Liquid ring vacuum pumps are used in a variety of applications, including sewage treatment, paper processing, and chemical manufacturing.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in liquid ring vacuum pumps technology include:

1. Miniaturization: There is a trend towards miniaturization of liquid ring vacuum pumps. This is driven by the need for smaller and more compact devices, as well as the desire to reduce costs.

2. Increased Efficiency: There is also a trend towards increasing the efficiency of liquid ring vacuum pumps. This is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and increase the overall performance of the devices.

3. Improved Reliability: Another trend is towards improving the reliability of liquid ring vacuum pumps. This is driven by the need for devices that can operate for long periods of time without needing to be replaced or repaired.

4. Enhanced Safety: Finally, there is a trend towards enhancing the safety of liquid ring vacuum pumps. This is driven by the need to protect users from the risks associated with using these devices.

Market Segments

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market report is bifurcated on the basis of stage, material type, capacity, end-use, and region. On the basis of stage, it is segmented into single and multiple. Based on material type, it is analyzed across cast iron, stainless steel, and others. By capacity, it is categorized into < 500 cfm, 500 cfm- 1500 cfm, and > 1500 cfm. By end-use, it is divided into chemical processing, oil & gas, power, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market report includes players such as Graham Corp., Flowserve Corporation, IMAG, Edwards Vacuum, SAFEM, OMEL, PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Garuda, Somarakis, and Cutes Corp.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the liquid ring vacuum pumps market are the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry and the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. The food & beverage industry is one of the largest consumers of liquid ring vacuum pumps, due to the need to maintain a sterile environment during the production process. The pharmaceutical industry is also a major consumer of liquid ring vacuum pumps, as they are used to remove air and other gases from reaction vessels and to maintain a vacuum in freeze drying processes.

