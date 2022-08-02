Dynamic Positioning Systems (DPS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Marine Technologies, LLC, Navis Engineering Oy, Reygar Ltd, Wärtsilä Corporation, Guidance Marine

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Dynamic Positioning Systems (DPS) is a computer-controlled system used to automatically maintain a vessel’s position and heading by using its propellers and thrusters. DPS is commonly used by offshore oil rigs, construction vessels, and cruise ships.

DPS uses sensors to constantly monitor the vessel’s position and heading, as well as the surrounding water conditions. If the vessel begins to drift off course, the DPS will activate the propellers and thrusters to correct the vessel’s heading and maintain its position.

Market Segments

The dynamic positioning systems market report is bifurcated on the basis of subsystem, equipment class, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of subsystem, it is segmented into control system, power system, thruster system, and others. Based on equipment class it is analyzed across class 1, class 2, and class 3. By application, it is categorized into naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others. By sales channel, it is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The dynamic positioning systems market report includes players such as ABB Ltd, AB Volvo, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Marine Technologies, LLC, Navis Engineering Oy, Reygar Ltd, Wärtsilä Corporation, Guidance Marine, JRC, and RH Marine.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Dynamic Positioning Systems market include the increasing demand for maritime transportation, the need for safer and more efficient maritime operations, and the stringent regulations regarding maritime safety.

The maritime industry is one of the key end-users of dynamic positioning systems. The increasing demand for maritime transportation has resulted in the need for safer and more efficient maritime operations. This, in turn, has resulted in the increased adoption of dynamic positioning systems.

The maritime industry is subject to stringent regulations regarding maritime safety. These regulations mandate the use of dynamic positioning systems in certain maritime operations. This is another key driver of the dynamic positioning systems market.

