Bioimpedance Analyzers Market Likely To Experience Substantial Growth In The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd., Bodystat Ltd., Maltron International, Biotekna, Withings

The global bioimpedance analyzer market size was USD 439 million in 2021 ad is anticipated to reach USD 1.375 million in 2031, growing at a rate of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Bioimpedance measuring devices are used to measure the level of fluids in living tissue. These devices use electrical conductivity and reactance, which is a property of an object that opposes any change in the electric current flowing through it. This type of device can provide vital information regarding fluid buildup or dehydration for athletes and those with chronic health conditions like heart diseases.

Market Trends and Drivers

Unhealthy lifestyles, such as sedentary work environments, consumption of junk food, and increased mobility automation have increased the prevalence of certain lifestyle diseases, like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. According to WHO, in 2019, an estimated 38.2 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese. Once considered a high-income country problem, overweight and obesity are now on the rise in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. In Africa, the number of overweight children under 5 who were overweight or obese in 2019 lived in Asia. Owing to that, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is boosting the growth of the global bioimpedance analyzers market.

Global Bioimpedance Analyzers Market Segmentation

The report analyses the bioimpedance analyzers market based on product, modality, application, end-user, and regions.

Global Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Product

On the basis of type, it is segmented into multi-frequency analyzers, single-frequency analyzers, and dual-frequency analyzers. The multi-frequency analyzers segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (MF-BIA) may be a relatively simple, quick method to measure body composition, for instance, fat mass and fat-free mass, having the advantage of being portable, relatively cheap, and not requiring specialist training for use. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers is high among end-users as they are both segmental and whole-body measurements, unlike single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.

Major Players of the Global Bioimpedance Analyzers Market

The global bioimpedance analyzers market report includes players such as Omron Corporation, Tanita Corporation, InBody, RJL Systems, seca GmbH & Co. KG, EVOLT 360, SELVAS Healthcare, Charder Electronic Co. Ltd., Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd., Bodystat Ltd., Maltron International, Biotekna, Withings, Biodynamics Corporation, Akern, Xiaomi, Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Lumsail Industrial Inc., Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Bioparhom.

