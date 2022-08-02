Amniotic Products Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC, Surgenex, TissueTech, Inc., Ventris Medical, LLC

The amniotic products market was valued at $720 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach $1,680 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Amniotic fluid is the protective liquid enclosed by the amniotic membrane that serves as a cushion for the growing fetus and facilitates the exchange of nutrients, water, and biochemical products between mother and fetus. Amniotic-derived products, comprising amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid products, are one subtype of orthobiologic that is being considered as a potential treatment option through augmentation of joint inflammation and healing. Amniotic membranes (AM) were initially employed for the treatment of skin disorders such as burns, ulcers, and wounds. The presence of a wide range of products of amniotic products used in the treatment of diseases is sustaining the need of healthcare facilities.

Market Drivers

Growing incidence of burn injuries

The high incidence of the burn wound is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to WHO, an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns-the high majority occur in low and middle-income economies. In India, over 1,000,000 people are moderately or severely burnt per year. Nearly 173,000 Bangladeshi children are moderately or severely burnt every year. Also, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of children with burns have a temporary disability and 18% have a permanent disability.

Market Opportunity

Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act (US)

The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. Among other objectives, this new law has been enacted to advance regenerative medicine research and medical innovation. The Act includes various provisions that may impact the development and approval of several products in the upcoming years. Under this Act, a new “Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy” designation has been established, along with a fast-track approval pathway for new regenerative medicine products and therapies. The implementation of this Act can potentially result in the approval of new regenerative medicine products and therapies in the US, as well as stimulate R&D activities in the field of regenerative medicine.

Market Segmental Analysis

The amniotic products market is segmented into type, application, and end user.

Global Amniotic Products Market by Type

The various types of amniotic products comprised in the global amniotic products market are amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membrane segment is also sub-segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membranes and dehydrated amniotic membranes.

Market Players of Global Amniotic Products Market

The key players in the global amniotic products market is MiMedx, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Stryker, Applied Biologics, Celularity, Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Lucina BioSciences, Next Biosciences, Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC, Surgenex, TissueTech, Inc., Ventris Medical, LLC, StimLabs LLC, VIVEX Biologics, Inc., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Genesis Biologics, Surgilogix, Tides Medical, Orthofix Medical Inc., AlloSource, Merakris Therapeutics, and MTF Biologics among others.

