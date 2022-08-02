Fumed Silica Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | Evonik Industries, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG , Tokuyama Corporation, Cargill Inc

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fumed Silica Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fumed Silica Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fumed silica is a highly versatile product that can be used in a variety of applications. It is a white, odorless powder that is derived from silicon dioxide. When silicon dioxide is heated, it vaporizes and forms a white, fog-like smoke. This smoke is then condensed and cooled to form fumed silica.

Fumed silica has a wide range of uses due to its unique properties. It is an extremely fine powder with a large surface area. This makes it ideal for use as an anti-caking agent, absorbent, or thickener. It is also non-reactive, non-toxic, and insoluble in water. In addition, fumed silica is a versatile and useful product with a wide range of applications. It is non-reactive, non-toxic, and insoluble in water, making it safe for use in a variety of industries.

Key Trends

Fumed silica is a type of silicon dioxide that is produced by burning silicon tetrachloride or quartz sand in a hydrogen-oxygen flame. The resulting product is a fine, white powder that is composed of microscopic spheres of amorphous silicon dioxide.

Fumed silica has a wide variety of applications due to its unique physical and chemical properties. For example, it is used as an additive in paints and coatings to improve their durability and to provide a smooth, even finish. It is also used in adhesives and sealants to improve their strength and flexibility. In addition, fumed silica is used in the food industry as an anti-caking agent and to improve the texture of products such as ice cream.

Key Drivers

Fumed silica is a fine, highly dispersed, and porous form of silicon dioxide, produced by combustion of silicon tetrachloride in an oxygen-rich environment. It is used as an additive in many products, including cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals.

The key drivers of the fumed silica market are its versatility and wide range of applications. It is used as an anti-caking agent in powdered foods, as a thickening agent in cosmetics, and as a filler in rubber and plastics. The growing demand for these applications is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Market Segments

The Fumed Silica Market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry and region. By type, it is segmented into hydrophilic segment projected to be the largest segment in the fumed silica market. Based on application, it is segmented into silicone elastomers projected to be the largest segment in the fumed silica market. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The Fumed Silica Market report includes players such as Evonik Industries, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG , Tokuyama Corporation, Cargill Inc, Dow Chemicals, OCI Company Ltd, Orisil, Kemitura A/S and Applied Material Solutions Inc.

