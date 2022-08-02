Teleradiology Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031 | Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nautilus Medical, RamSoft, Inc., USARAD Holding

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Teleradiology Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Teleradiology Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of medical images, such as x-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, from one location to another. Teleradiology allows a radiologist to interpret images at a remote location and provide a diagnosis without the need for the patient to travel to the radiologist. Teleradiology is often used when a specialist is needed to interpret images but is not available at the location where the images were taken.

Key Trends

Teleradiology is the use of telecommunications to send radiological patient images to a radiologist at a remote location. The radiologist then interprets the images and sends a report back to the referring physician.

Teleradiology has seen significant growth in recent years due to a number of factors. First, the ever-increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services has resulted in a shortage of radiologists in many parts of the world. This has led to a growing need for teleradiology services.

Second, the development of new technologies has made it possible to send images electronically over long distances with minimal loss of quality. This has made teleradiology more practical and affordable.

Key Drivers

There are numerous drivers of the teleradiology market, which can be broadly classified into three categories: clinical, economic, and technological.

Clinical drivers include the ever-increasing demand for imaging services, the growing complexity of imaging procedures, and the need for around-the-clock coverage. Economic drivers include the rising cost of healthcare, the shortage of qualified radiologists in many parts of the world, and the need to improve efficiency and productivity. Technological drivers include the continued advancement of imaging technology, the increasing availability of high-speed Internet connectivity, and the growing use of mobile devices.

Key Market Segments

The teleradiology market bifurcated on the basis of technology, imaging technique, end user, and region. On the basis of technology it is segmented into software, hardware, and telecom & networking. By imaging technique, it is divided into x-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and others. By end user it is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The teleradiology market report includes players such as Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nautilus Medical, RamSoft, Inc., USARAD Holding, Inc., MedWeb LLC, Telerad Tech, Mirada Medical, Statrad LLC, and ONRAD, Inc.

