Crowdsourced Testing Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2021-2031 | Qualitest, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd, Infosys Limited, Cigniti Technologies

Crowdsourced testing is a process of outsourcing software testing to a large group of people, typically via the internet. This can be done for a variety of reasons, such as to improve test coverage, to find more bugs, or to get feedback from a larger group of people.

There are a few different ways to go about crowdsourced testing. One is to use a platform like Amazon Mechanical Turk, which allows businesses to post tasks that workers can then complete for a small fee. This can be used for things like testing a website or app for usability issues.

Key Trends

Crowdsourced testing, also known as crowd testing, is a type of software testing where individuals or members of a group test a software application or product. This type of testing can be used to supplement or replace traditional testing methods.

There are a number of benefits to using crowdsourced testing, including the ability to tap into a large pool of potential testers, the ability to test products or applications quickly and efficiently, and the ability to get feedback from real users. In addition, crowd testing can be used to test products or applications in a variety of different environments and on a variety of different devices.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of crowdsourced testing.

The first is that it allows for more efficient use of resources by leveraging the power of the crowd, companies can get their products tested more quickly and efficiently than if they were to do it themselves.

Additionally, crowdsourced testing can provide a more diverse perspective on a product by tapping into the collective knowledge and experience of a large group of people, companies can get a better sense of how their product will be received by different types of users.

Market Segments:

The Crowdsourced Testing Market is segmented by testing type, platform, organization size, vertical and region. By testing type the market is divided into performance testing, functionality testing, usability testing, localization testing and security testing. Based on platform it is segmented into web application, mobile application and others. By organization size it is divided into small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical it is bifurcated into telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment and others. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Crowdsourced Testing Market includes players such as Qualitest, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd, Infosys Limited, Cigniti Technologies, EPAM Systems, Inc, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Test Yantra Software Solutions, Cobalt Labs Inc, Bugcrowd Inc and Qualitrix.

