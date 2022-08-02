Sales Revenue of Chelating Resins Market To Soar In Near Future Owing To Growing Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Chelating resins have witnessed steady demand over the last two to three decades. Key focus of manufacturers has been on product optimization and lateral integration. By solving all customer-related technicalities, manufacturers are set to enhance client engagement and product performance.

Elimination of toxic waste, recovery of heavy metals from electroplating, metal mining, and brine purification are processed that will collectively boost consumption of chelating resins over the coming years, claims Fact.MR, in its recently published report. As per the report, the market is forecast to cross a valuation of US$ 700 Mn by 2030, expanding at a healthy CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Segments Covered in Study

Functional Group Iminoacetic Group Aminophosphonic Glucamine Group Oxime Group Phosphonic + Sulphonic Group Phosphorous Group Thiol Group Thiourea Group Picolylamine Group quaternary Amines Polyamines

Matrix Type Polystyrene Polystyrene Divinylbenzene Polyacrylic Divinylbenzene

Application Separation & Purification Treatment of Wastewater and Effluent Removal of Impurities Biochemistry Others

End-use Industry Electroplating Chemicals Chlor Alkali Biomedical Others



Metal & Mining Cobalt Nickel Copper Lithium Gold Rare Earth Metal Others



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Chelating Resins Market

• Canada Chelating Resins Market Sale

• Germany Chelating Resins Market Production

• UK Chelating Resins Market Industry

• France Chelating Resins Market

• Spain Chelating Resins Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Chelating Resins Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Chelating Resins Market Intelligence

• India Chelating Resins Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Chelating Resins Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Chelating Resins Market Scenario

• Brazil Chelating Resins Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Chelating Resins Market Sales Intelligence

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The chelating resins market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Increasing demand for chelating resins for brine purification, followed by electroplating application, is expected to drive consumption of iminoacetic acid and aminophosphonic type chelating resins over the coming years, with both accounting for nearly 3/4 market share by 2030-end.

The chlor alkali space presents prolific growth opportunities for chelating resins, and will account for nearly half of the total value opportunity over the forecast period.

Despite losing significant market share by 2030, polystyrene divinylbenzene will continue to be the dominant matrix used in chelating resin manufacturing, representing a total share of close to 2/3 by 2030-end.

China accounts for a major chunk of the supply in chelating resins with nearly 60% of total production clustered in the country.

The market in the U.S. and Germany is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% respectively, though 2030.

The report covers following Chelating Resins Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Chelating Resins Market

Latest industry Chelating Resins Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Chelating Resins Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Chelating Resins Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Chelating Resins Market major players

Chelating Resins Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Chelating Resins Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

