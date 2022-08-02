Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market is projected to expand 1.7X to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market to have a positive outlook, surging at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is an advanced material that offers a superior combination of being lightweight and stiffness. These are also freely formable, easy to process, and recyclable.

Due to their properties such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites have become popular in many sectors such as the automotive industry, aerospace, and electronics. CFRTP composites are mainly made by thermoplastic resin and fiber reinforcement. Usually, PEEK, PP, PE, PET, and PS can be chosen as resin matrix while carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber are preferred as fiber reinforcement.

CFRTP composite materials are also used for different purposes in the aircraft industry. The benefit of composites is that they can sustain their identities and do not join completely with each other. On mixing, these materials create a hybrid material that has better structural properties, and can be used for aerospace components.

Rising need for lightweight and high-strength composites coupled with increasing need for fuel-efficient aircraft are some of the major factors propelling market growth.

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on innovative technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

Agreements, partnerships, supply contracts, alliances, joint ventures, and collaborations are the main strategies being adopted by key players to achieve growth in the CFRTP composites market.

The market is defined by the presence of a few participants with major ones having high-level of value chain integration. Companies have consolidated their operations to produce raw materials and also manufacture the product, thus reducing overall product price.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites. As per the study, the demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites. As per the study, the demand for Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites will grow through 2032. Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Segmentations:

Product Carbon Fiber CFRTP Composites Glass Fiber CFRTP Composites Aramid Fiber CFRTP Composites

Application CFRTP Composites for Automotive CFRTP Composites for Aerospace CFRTP Composites for Electronics CFRTP Composites for Sporting Goods



