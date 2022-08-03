Internet Of Things In Retail Market To Show Vast Business Opportunities at a CAGR of 26% By 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Internet Of Things In Retail Industry Overview

The global internet of things in retail market size was valued at USD 31.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the inclusion of digital and in-store operations in the retail sector. IoT is expected to revamp the retail industry, transforming traditional brick and mortar shops into advanced digital stores. The technology provides a competitive edge to the retailers with the help of smart shelves and RFID tags, which detect low inventory and track the movement of the respective goods. The adoption of IoT technology helps retailers to effectively manage in-store operations and provide an improved shopping experience to their customers.

Factors such as effective store premise monitoring, inventory management, supply chain management, and customer behavior observation are driving the demand for internet of things (IoT) in retail market. Optimizing and automating the supply chain is one of the prime factors for the adoption of IoT among retailers. Connecting technologies, including digital signage, on-shelf displays, beacons, and price tickers, provide opportunities for a brand to gain access to a high amount of data on customer activity during in-store shopping.

The retail landscape has experienced a seismic shift with the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) in retail stores. Retailers use AI to understand the buying patterns of old customers, identify the target audience, and offer customized product ads to their customers. Moreover, AI has offered its conventional capability for conversational commerce, as retailers are incorporating chatbots with messaging applications, allowing users to interact with their brands.

IoT in retail has enabled retailers to set up an automated checkout system using IoT devices. The automated checkout systems contribute to high customer satisfaction, resulting in higher footfalls, especially during a time crunch. For instance, Nayasale Retail Pvt Ltd., an Indian start-up, is a fully AI-powered autonomous retail store in Kerala (India), which features an automated checkout system, eliminating the need for any cashiers or salespersons. The retail store concept is in line with Amazon Go, which facilitates customers to pick their choice of items and use the automated checkout system. The Amazon Go store relies on weight sensors to understand the items picked by the shoppers.

Internet Of Things In Retail Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global internet of things in retail market based on solution, service, technology, and region:

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Retail Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Retail Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Retail Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Bluetooth Low Energy

Near Field Communication

ZigBee

Others

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Retail Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Losant IoT partnered with Vanteon Wireless Solutions to develop an edge-to-cloud solution for multiple connected devices.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Internet of Things in Retail Industry include

Arm Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Losant IoT

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

PTC Inc.

RetailNext, Inc.

SAP SE

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

