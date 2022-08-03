Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Long-Term Growth Outlook 2030

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing biological candidate pipelines, rising demand for additional analytical details on drugs, and process development by regulatory agencies are driving the market growth. Analytical testing aids in real-time product quality control, as well as helps to optimize and monitor processes, characterizing different drugs. During the advent of COVID-19, a large number of R&D activities, and clinical trials, and were being conducted to counteract COVID-19, this is anticipated to have increased the demand for analytical testing services and is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market based on services and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Bioanalytical, Method Development & Validation, Stability Testing and Others.

The other service segment accounted for revenue share of over 39.6% in 2021. The segment includes environmental monitoring , raw material testing, batch release, microbial testing, and physical characterization of the materials. Changing regulations for in vivo and in vitro tests and innovative approaches to reduce the complexity of the tests are contributing to the segment growth.

The bioanalytical testing services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The entry of new participants in the market for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing and an increasing number of clinical trial registrations have contributed to the segment growth.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, and service portfolio as well as geographic expansions, to gain a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market include:

SGS SA

Toxikon, Inc. (Labcorp)

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

