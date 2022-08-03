ETFE Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | 3M, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Quadrant AG, The Chemours Company

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

ETFE is a fluorine-based plastic. It is a semi-crystalline material with excellent mechanical, optical, and electrical properties. ETFE is used in a variety of applications, including aerospace, automotive, and medical. It is also used in the food and beverage industry, as it is FDA-approved for contact with food. ETFE has a low coefficient of friction and is self-lubricating, making it ideal for applications where low friction and wear are desired. It is also chemically resistant and has a high resistance to UV radiation.

Market Segments

The ETFE market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into pellet/granule, and powder. Based on technology, it is analyzed across extrusion molding, injection molding, and others. By application, it is categorized into films & sheets, tubes, coatings, and others. By end-use industry, it is divided into building & construction, nuclear, solar energy, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The ETFE market report includes players such as 3M, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ensinger GmbH, Quadrant AG, The Chemours Company, Vector Foiltec, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, and SABIC.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the ETFE market. First, ETFE has excellent optical properties, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications where light transmission is important. Second, ETFE is extremely durable and resistant to a variety of environmental factors, making it an ideal material for use in a variety of outdoor applications. Third, ETFE is a very lightweight material, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications where weight is a factor. Finally, ETFE is a relatively inexpensive material, making it an attractive option for a variety of applications.

