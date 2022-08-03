distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc, General Electric

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

A distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) is a platform that enables the centralized management of distributed energy resources (DERs). DERMS platforms provide utilities and grid operators with visibility into the grid and the ability to control and optimize the flow of energy from DERs.

DERMS platforms are used to manage both grid-connected and off-grid DERs. For grid-connected DERs, DERMS platforms provide utilities and grid operators with the ability to monitor and control the flow of energy onto the grid. This is important for ensuring the stability and reliability of the grid. For off-grid DERs, DERMS platforms provide the ability to monitor and control the flow of energy from the DERs to the loads. This is important for optimizing the use of the DERs and for ensuring the reliability of the off-grid system.

Market Segments

The global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. By technology, the market is classified into micro-turbines, combustion turbines, micro-hydropower, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, wind turbines, solar PV and others. By end-use industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial and industrial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies

The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market includes players such as Vestas, Caterpillar, Capstone Green Energy Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric and Siemens

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) technology. One is the increasing use of data analytics to optimize the operation of distributed energy resources. This includes the use of data to predict and manage demand, as well as to understand and predict the behavior of distributed energy resources.

Another key trend is the increasing integration of distributed energy resources into the grid. This includes the use of smart grid technologies to manage the flow of electricity from distributed energy resources, as well as the development of new business models that allow for the ownership and operation of distributed energy resources by utilities and other entities.

