Livestock identification Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Allflex Livestock Intelligence, Datamars, Nedap N.V., MS Schippers, Livestock Improvement Corporation

Livestock identification is a system used to identify individual animals within a herd or flock. It is used for a variety of purposes, including traceability in case of disease outbreaks, management and marketing of animals, and assessment of genetic resources. Identification methods include branding, tattooing, ear tags, and microchips.

Key Trends

Livestock identification technology is evolving rapidly, driven by the need for better traceability of animals for food safety, disease control, and biosecurity purposes.

The most common method of identification currently is ear tagging, but this has several disadvantages, including the potential for loss or damage to tags, and the fact that tags can be removed or tampered with.

RFID (radio frequency identification) is increasingly being used as an alternative or supplement to ear tags. RFID tags can be read automatically and remotely, so they are much more difficult to lose or tamper with.

Market Segments

The Livestock Identification Market is segmented by offering, device lifecycle, species and region. By offering the market is divided into hardware, software and services. Based on device lifecycle it is segmented into long and short. On the basis of species it is bifurcated into cattle, poultry and swine. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Livestock Identification Market includes players such as Allflex Livestock Intelligence, Datamars, Nedap N.V., MS Schippers, Livestock Improvement Corporation, Shearwell Data Ltd., Leader Products, CAISLEY International GmbH, Kupsan Tag Company Ltd., and Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Drivers

The key driver of the Livestock Identification Market is the increased focus of livestock farmers on real-time identification and tracking of animals.

Livestock identification is an essential aspect of livestock farming. Earlier, cattle were identified and traced manually and confined to farms by building physical fences. However, advanced technologies have made real-time identification and tracking of farm animals simple and organized processes.

Sensor-enabled blockchain technology affords secure and guaranteed traceability of animal products from farm to table, a key advantage in identifying disease outbreaks and preventing related economic losses.

