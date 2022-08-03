LinkeWire HOME SUBMIT YOUR ARTICLE BLOG ABOUT US Liquid Handling System (LHS) Market Report 2022-31, Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

A Liquid Handling System (LHS) is a system used to move liquids from one container to another. The system can be used to transfer small volumes of liquid, such as from a test tube to a microplate, or large volumes of liquid, such as from a beaker to a carboy. The system can be manual, semi-automatic, or fully automatic.

Manual systems require the user to physically move the liquids from one container to another. Semi-automatic systems require the user to load the liquids into the system and select the destination containers, but the system moves the liquids automatically. Fully automatic systems load the liquids into the system and select the destination containers, and the system moves the liquids and dispenses them into the containers automatically.

Market Segments

The liquid handling system market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, product, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into electronic liquid handling systems, automated liquid handling systems, and manual liquid handling systems. By product, it is divided into pipettes, consumables, software, and others. By application it is divided into drug discovery, genomics, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The liquid handling system market report includes players such as Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., TOMTEC, Corning, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, and Aurora Biomed, Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the liquid handling system market are the increasing demand for automation in the field of life sciences, the rising need for miniaturization in drug discovery processes, and the increasing adoption of these systems in the field of forensics. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-throughput screening (HTS) and the need for better reproducibility and accuracy in laboratory experiments are also driving the growth of the liquid handling system market.

