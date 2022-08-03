LinkeWire HOME SUBMIT YOUR ARTICLE BLOG ABOUT US Next-generation sequencing (NGS) Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Next-generation sequencing (NGS) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a type of DNA sequencing technology that is used to determine the precise order of nucleotides in a genome. NGS is also used to identify mutations, SNPs, and other variations in a genome.

NGS technology has revolutionized the field of genomics by providing a more rapid and cost-effective method for sequencing genomes. NGS can sequence an entire human genome in a matter of days, whereas it would take months or years to sequence a genome using traditional methods.

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Academic and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BGI Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc

Precigen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PierianDx Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Cepheid

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market are the declining costs of sequencing, the increasing availability of sequencing platforms, and the increasing demand for sequencing services.

The declining costs of sequencing are driven by the continued development of new sequencing technologies and the increasing scale of sequencing operations. The cost of sequencing a human genome has fallen from over $100 million in 2001 to less than $1,000 in 2016, and is projected to continue to decline in the future.

The increasing availability of sequencing platforms is driven by the continued development of new sequencing technologies and the increasing number of sequencing service providers.

