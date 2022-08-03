Volumetric displays Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and LightSpace Technologies Inc, Holografika Kft, Zebra Imaging, LEIA Inc., Seekway Technologies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

A volumetric display is a type of display that creates the illusion of a three-dimensional image in space. The image is created by projecting a series of two-dimensional images onto a screen or other surface. The images are projected at different angles so that when they are viewed from different angles, they appear to be three-dimensional.

Volumetric displays have been used for a variety of applications, including entertainment, education, and medical imaging. They have also been used for military and industrial applications, such as simulating three-dimensional images of objects in space.

Volumetric displays are often used in conjunction with other types of displays, such as head-mounted displays. This allows the user to see the three-dimensional image from different angles, as well as to interact with it.

Market Segments

The volumetric display market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, display type, application, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into digital light processing (DLP) and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS). Based on display type, it is analyzed across swept, static, multi-planar, and others. By application, it is divided into oil & gas, medical, automotive, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The volumetric display market report includes players such as 3DIcon Corporation, Holoxica, Burton Inc, Alioscopy, LightSpace Technologies Inc, Holografika Kft, Zebra Imaging, LEIA Inc., Seekway Technologies, Voxon, and The Coretec Group, Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the volumetric display market are the rising demand for 3D imaging in various applications and the need for compact and portable display devices.

The volumetric display market is primarily driven by the rising demand for 3D imaging in various applications such as medical, gaming, and entertainment. The need for compact and portable display devices is another major factor driving the market growth.

The volumetric display offers a number of advantages over other 3D display technologies such as auto-stereoscopic displays and holographic displays. These advantages include the ability to view the image from all angles, high resolution, and wide viewing angles.

