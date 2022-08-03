Concrete floor coatings Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and ArmorPoxy, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd., Sika AG, PPG Industries, Inc., 3M and The Lubrizol

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Concrete floor coatings are a type of flooring that is applied to concrete in order to protect it from wear and tear and to make it more attractive. There are many different types of concrete floor coatings available on the market, and they can be applied by either professional contractors or do-it-yourselfers. The most common type of concrete floor coating is a polyurethane coating, which is applied in a two-part process that involves the use of a primer and a topcoat. Other types of concrete floor coatings include epoxy coatings, which are applied in a three-part process that involves the use of a basecoat, a mid-coat, and a topcoat; and urethane coatings, which are applied in a four-part process that involves the use of a primer, a basecoat, a mid-coat, and a topcoat.

The Concrete Floor Coatings Market is segmented by floor structure, end user, binder type, coating component, and region. On the basis of floor structure, the market is segmented into concrete, mortar, terrazzo, wood, and others. The end user segment of the floor coatings market is broadly classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of binder type, the market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, methyl methacrylate, and others. The coating component of the market is categorized into single component, double component, and triple component. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Concrete Floor Coatings Market includes players such as BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., ArmorPoxy, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd., Sika AG, PPG Industries, Inc., 3M and The Lubrizol Corporation.

1. The need for better flooring solutions: One of the main drivers for the concrete floor coatings market is the need for better flooring solutions. With the advancement of technology and the increase in construction activity, there is a growing demand for better flooring solutions that can meet the needs of the construction industry.

2. The increase in construction activity: Another driver for the concrete floor coatings market is the increase in construction activity. With the growing population and the need for better infrastructure, there is a constant demand for construction activity. This has led to an increase in the demand for concrete floor coatings.

3. The need for durability: Another key driver for the concrete floor coatings market is the need for durability. With the increase in the number of high-rise buildings and the need for better infrastructure, there is a constant demand for durable flooring solutions.

4. The need for aesthetics: Another driver for the concrete floor coatings market is the need for aesthetics. With the increase in the number of luxury projects, there is a growing demand for flooring solutions that can offer a high level of aesthetics.

