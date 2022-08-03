Composable infrastructure Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Dell EMC, Nutanix Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., TidalScale, Inc., Liqid Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Composable infrastructure is a data center infrastructure that can be quickly and easily composed or recomposed to support a specific workload or application. It is composed of modular, disaggregated components including compute, storage, and networking that can be quickly and easily provisioned, configured, and connected to create a complete, working system.

A composable infrastructure is an approach to data center design that emphasizes flexibility and agility. The basic idea is to treat physical infrastructure components such as computers, storage, and networking as building blocks that can be quickly and easily composed into custom configurations to meet the specific needs of each application.

Market Segmentation

The Composable Infrastructure market is segmented by type, industry vertical and region. By type, the market is divided into software and hardware. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Composable Infrastructure market are Dell EMC, Nutanix Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., TidalScale, Inc., Liqid Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp Inc., Western Digital Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and DriveScale, Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Composable Infrastructure market are as follows:

1. Increasing need for agility and flexibility: With the increasing need for agility and flexibility, organizations are looking for infrastructure that can be quickly adapted to changing business needs. Composable infrastructure provides a solution to this problem as it allows IT infrastructure to be composed of loosely coupled hardware and software components that can be quickly provisioned and reconfigured.

2. Rising demand for cloud-based services: The rising demand for cloud-based services is another key driver of the composable infrastructure market. Cloud services require infrastructure that can be quickly provisioned and scaled up or down as needed. Composable infrastructure provides the perfect solution for this need as it can be easily scaled to meet the changing demands of cloud-based applications.

