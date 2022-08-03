Trioangle Introduces New Addons For Handyman Services

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — People find it difficult to find a service provider to repair their household products and get services using several applications for each service. This made people step their footmarks into the Uber for Handyman app that provides multiple services in a single application. The application allows the users to book services and hire service providers through a single application. The customers will receive the services on the doorstep with a few taps on their mobile.

Trioangle technologies develop applications that provide services with advanced technologies and new features, entrepreneurs who are interested in starting an online business Trioangle will be the opt choice. The main aim of Trioangle is to provide a timely launch of the product that satisfies them. Trioangle delivers the applications with customizable options so that the updates can be done easily.

After the announcement from the CEO, he states “The main motive of adding features to the handyman services is to enhance your services using an application. My team decided to provide the entrepreneurs with advanced features through the application. I hope this will be helpful for the entrepreneurs to reach great heights in the business.”

Addon Features Of Handyman Services

Super Fast Request:

The app allows the users to book the services rapidly so that the customers can book the services quickly and easily without spending more time booking the services. Securing the services rapidly will attract more customers to use the application who need instant services.

Earnings Report:

The report of the earnings will be shown in the application so that the entrepreneurs can search for the earnings made through the application. The earning report will also help them to check in case of any issue in the payments, or transactions.

Call Masking:

The call masking option provides the service providers and customers security, the security of the app will attract more customers to use the application.

Round Clock Service:

The service is available all time so that the customers can book the services quickly through the application at their convenient time.

Multi-Service Category:

The app provides the users with categories of services so that it will be easy for the customers to search for the exact services they need.

