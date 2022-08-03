Geofoam Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | ACH Foam Technologies, Amvic Building Systems, Beaver Plastics

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Geofoam Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Geofoam Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Geofoam is a lightweight, synthetic foam made from polystyrene. It is used in a variety of applications, including road construction, soil stabilization, and slope stabilization. Geofoam is also used as an insulating material in buildings and as a fill material in voids and other areas where a lightweight fill is required.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in geofoam technology that are worth noting. First, there has been an increase in the use of geofoam for a variety of applications. In the past, geofoam was primarily used for fill material in highway construction. However, geofoam is now being used for a variety of other applications such as slope stabilization, foundation support, and even as a replacement for traditional building materials such as concrete and brick. Second, there has been a shift towards using recycled materials for geofoam production. This is due to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional manufacturing processes.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the geofoam market. One is the increasing demand for lighter weight and more energy-efficient construction materials. Geofoam is significantly lighter than traditional construction materials such as concrete and stone, making it ideal for use in construction projects where weight is a concern, such as in the construction of bridges and high-rise buildings. Additionally, geofoam is an excellent insulator, both thermally and acoustically, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications where energy efficiency is a concern.

MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Expanded Polystyrene

Extruded Polystyrene

By End-Use

Road & Highway Construction

Building & Infrastructure

Airport Runway & Taxiways

Others

By Application

Void fill

Sole stabilization

Embankments

Retaining structures

KEY PLAYERS

ACH Foam Technologies

Amvic Building Systems

Beaver Plastics

Big Sky Insulations, Inc

Carlisle Construction Materials

Expol Ltd

Groupe Legerlite Inc

Harbor Foam Inc

Insulation Corporation of America

