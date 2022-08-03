Geofoam Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | ACH Foam Technologies, Amvic Building Systems, Beaver Plastics

Geofoam is a lightweight, synthetic foam made from polystyrene. It is used in a variety of applications, including road construction, soil stabilization, and slope stabilization. Geofoam is also used as an insulating material in buildings and as a fill material in voids and other areas where a lightweight fill is required.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in geofoam technology that are worth noting. First, there has been an increase in the use of geofoam for a variety of applications. In the past, geofoam was primarily used for fill material in highway construction. However, geofoam is now being used for a variety of other applications such as slope stabilization, foundation support, and even as a replacement for traditional building materials such as concrete and brick. Second, there has been a shift towards using recycled materials for geofoam production. This is due to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional manufacturing processes.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the geofoam market. One is the increasing demand for lighter weight and more energy-efficient construction materials. Geofoam is significantly lighter than traditional construction materials such as concrete and stone, making it ideal for use in construction projects where weight is a concern, such as in the construction of bridges and high-rise buildings. Additionally, geofoam is an excellent insulator, both thermally and acoustically, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications where energy efficiency is a concern.

MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type 
  • Expanded Polystyrene
  • Extruded Polystyrene
By End-Use
  • Road & Highway Construction
  • Building & Infrastructure
  • Airport Runway & Taxiways
  • Others
By Application
  • Void fill
  • Sole stabilization
  • Embankments
  • Retaining structures

KEY PLAYERS

  • ACH Foam Technologies
  • Amvic Building Systems
  • Beaver Plastics
  • Big Sky Insulations, Inc
  • Carlisle Construction Materials
  • Expol Ltd
  • Groupe Legerlite Inc
  • Harbor Foam Inc
  • Insulation Corporation of America

