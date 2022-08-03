Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, LEIDOS

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is responsible for protecting the United States from terrorist attacks and other disasters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is a part of DHS and is responsible for coordinating the government’s response to emergencies and disasters.

Key Trends

The key trends in Homeland Security and Emergency Management technology are the development of new and improved methods for detection, prevention, and response to natural and man-made disasters.

There has been a focus on the development of technology that can be used to improve communication and coordination between different agencies and responders during an emergency.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the homeland security and emergency management market are the increasing terrorist activities, the rise in natural disasters, and the growing concerns over the safety of critical infrastructure.

The increasing terrorist activities across the globe have resulted in the need for better security and surveillance systems to protect the citizens as well as critical infrastructure.

Market Segments

By Technology

  • Facial Recognition
  • AI-based solutions
  • Blockchain Solutions
  • others

By End-Use

  • Cybersecurity
  • Aviation security
  • Maritime security
  • others

By Installation

  • New Installation
  • Upgrade

By Solution

  • Systems
  • Services

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Key Players

  • Elbit Systems
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • LEIDOS
  • BAE Systems
  • Thales Group
  • Raytheon Company
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

