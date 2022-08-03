Cannabis Testing Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cannabis Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cannabis Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cannabis testing is the process of determining the purity and potency of marijuana. This is usually done in a laboratory setting by trained professionals. The most common methods of testing include gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, and ultraviolet spectroscopy. These tests can usually identify the presence of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids in a sample of cannabis.

Key Trends

Cannabis testing technology is constantly evolving as the industry grows and becomes more regulated. Some key trends include:

Increased accuracy and precision: With more states legalizing cannabis, there is a greater demand for accurate and precise testing. Newer technologies are able to provide more accurate and precise results than ever before.

Faster testing: As the industry grows, there is a need for faster testing methods. Newer technologies allow for faster turnaround times, which is essential for businesses that need to move products quickly.

Lower costs: With more competition in the market, companies are looking for ways to reduce costs. Newer technologies that are more efficient can help to lower the cost of cannabis testing.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Cannabis Testing market are the increasing legalization of cannabis, the growing demand for cannabis products, and the need for quality control. The legalization of cannabis is a major driver of the Cannabis Testing market. Cannabis is legal for medicinal purposes in 33 states and Washington D.C., and for recreational purposes in 10 states and Washington D.C. As more states legalize cannabis, the demand for testing services will grow. The growing demand for cannabis products is another driver of the Cannabis Testing market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

By Test Type

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Potency Testing

Residual Screening

By End Use

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer

Restek Corporation

SC Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Steep Hill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

