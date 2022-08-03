Biosurgery Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter International Inc. (US)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Biosurgery Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Biosurgery Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global biosurgery market size was USD 12.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.2 Bn in 2031, growing at a rate of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosurgery is a medical procedure that comprises the use of natural, synthetic, or semi-synthetic materials to seal surgical incisions and wounds. It is majorly used for preventing excessive blood loss, providing adhesion for wound and tissue sealing, and repairing damaged tissue and bones. Biosurgeries are usually conducted through the various hemostatic sealants, soft tissue repair, bone graft substitutes, adhesion prevention, and staple line reinforcement products.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10242/

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factors boosting the growth of the biosurgery market is the increasing volume of surgeries and the growing prevalence of severe trauma injuries. Adhesion formation is a major post-surgical complication, which results in healthcare complications and generally requires repeat surgeries for the treatment of affected patients. Post-surgical adhesion formation leads to different complications in different surgeries, like severe abdominal pain in the case of abdominal surgeries, infertility in women after gynaecological surgeries, and physical impairment of patients after neurological surgeries. Considering the severe effects of post-surgery adhesion formation in patients, the importance of products such as adhesion barriers is increasing in the market. Also, considering the growth in the number of surgeries performed globally, the importance of these products will be more prominent in the forthcoming years.

Likewise, the growing adoption of advanced biosurgery products in emerging markets is also boosting the growth of the biosurgery market. The penetration of biosurgery products is increasing across emerging countries, specifically based in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In the coming years, countries such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the biosurgery market.

Market Segments

By Product

Bone-graft Substitutes

Soft-tissue Attachments

Hemostatic Agents

Surgical Sealants & Adhesives

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10242

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Stryker Corp. (US)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (US)

CSL Ltd. (Australia)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700